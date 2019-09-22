Lincoln National Position in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Lowered Position by $3.79 Million as Share Value Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 52,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 202,393 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, down from 255,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 517,013 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 9,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 157,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55M, down from 166,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 3.70 million shares traded or 115.58% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS)

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $172.60 million for 2.75 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 253,630 shares to 511,005 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 11,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,982 shares to 544,895 shares, valued at $62.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FUTY) by 12,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley stated it has 17,268 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 21,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na invested in 0.03% or 6,430 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.04% or 13,985 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 17,954 are owned by Cetera Advisor Network Lc. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 8,000 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.93% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 5,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 3,660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.02% or 8,618 shares. Moreover, Bogle Limited Partnership De has 0.9% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 143,515 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 113,843 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Westwood Hldg Gru accumulated 3,165 shares.