Lincoln National (LNC) Valuation Rose While Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Upped by $523.78 Million Its Position; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Position in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Decreased as Stock Declined

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 8,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,145 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06B, up from 26,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.04M shares traded or 43.98% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.24 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 6.87 million shares traded or 142.93% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corporation Com by 88 shares to 224 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 1,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,334 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 462,398 shares to 3.89 million shares, valued at $167.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

