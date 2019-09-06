Lincoln National (LNC) to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019; Shorts at Invivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV) Raised By 3.59%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) had an increase of 3.59% in short interest. NVIV’s SI was 112,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.59% from 108,500 shares previously. With 76,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s short sellers to cover NVIV’s short positions. The SI to Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp’s float is 1.21%. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6699. About 12,514 shares traded. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) has declined 69.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NVIV News: 19/03/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Study Validates Previously Established Objective Performance Criterion; 08/03/2018 NVIV GETS FDA APPROVAL NEURO-SPINAL SCAFFOLD TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – FDA: Invivo Corporation- DynaCad software consist of an MR Analysis Server software and the viewer workstation software. The; 09/04/2018 – lnVivo Therapeutics Provides Business Update; 02/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Peer Social Support During In Vivo Exposure for PTSD (PEP); 19/03/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics Announces Contemporary Thoracic SCI Registry Study (the “CONTEMPO Registry Study”) Findings; 19/03/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics Announces Contemporary Thoracic SCI Registry Study (the “CONTEMPO Registry Study”) Findings; 09/04/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stk Split and Key Cost-Saving Initiatives; 03/04/2018 – In Vivo Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy with Cellvizio®, a Technology Developed by Mauna Kea Technologies Allows the Discovery of a Previously Unknown Human Structure, the lnterstitium; 09/04/2018 – INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – IN PROCESS OF FINALIZING LEASE ASSIGNMENT, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN LEASE-RELATED SAVINGS OF ABOUT $3 MLN THROUGH 2019

Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) is expected to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:LNC) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Lincoln National Corp’s current price of $54.81 translates into 0.68% yield. Lincoln National Corp’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries . The company has market cap of $5.68 million. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. It currently has negative earnings.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.97 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 7.72 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Among 2 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $72’s average target is 31.36% above currents $54.81 stock price. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

