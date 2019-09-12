Lincoln National (LNC) to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019; Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Molina Healthcare has $20000 highest and $130 lowest target. $169.75’s average target is 42.95% above currents $118.75 stock price. Molina Healthcare had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) rating on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $17200 target. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 31 by Wells Fargo. See Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $184.0000 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $154.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $177.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140 New Target: $130 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) is expected to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:LNC) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Lincoln National Corp’s current price of $60.08 translates into 0.62% yield. Lincoln National Corp’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 1.68M shares traded or 15.34% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.03 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 8.46 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold Lincoln National Corporation shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers invested in 278,352 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moneta Gru Investment Advsrs Limited, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,480 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 2,794 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 9,739 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 285,358 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 1.53 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.29% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Sterling Capital Management Ltd holds 0.49% or 792,968 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech invested in 112,219 shares. 46,636 are held by Highland Mgmt Lc. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,168 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Communication has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Sei Invs Company invested in 0.01% or 35,100 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $72’s average target is 19.84% above currents $60.08 stock price. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Molina Healthcare, Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.11% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Citigroup holds 0% or 11,518 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,587 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Invesco Limited accumulated 232,732 shares. 10,800 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 23,900 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 12 shares. Hennessy Incorporated accumulated 112,800 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 179,652 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Scout Invests Inc holds 219,718 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc owns 0.48% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 3.83M shares.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 675,645 shares traded or 28.67% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES

