Lincoln National (LNC) to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019; Mobile Mini (MINI)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 80 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 60 decreased and sold their holdings in Mobile Mini Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 43.45 million shares, down from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mobile Mini Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 48 Increased: 57 New Position: 23.

Among 2 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $72’s average target is 36.60% above currents $52.71 stock price. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Lincoln National Corporation shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 16,139 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). British Columbia Invest Management Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Invesco owns 1.35M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,449 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 105,799 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 80,643 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 335,194 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 22.47 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 10,456 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Cap Inc has 0.1% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.55 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 7.42 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

The stock increased 1.89% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 104,674 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500.

Bislett Management Llc holds 11.96% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. for 582,882 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 529,684 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.65% invested in the company for 685,306 shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.52% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 152,808 shares.