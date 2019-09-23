Lincoln National (LNC) to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Increased Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding By $359,788

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 17.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc acquired 16,354 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 107,931 shares with $2.45 million value, up from 91,577 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $17.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 16.13 million shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C

Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) is expected to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:LNC) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Lincoln National Corp’s current price of $60.73 translates into 0.61% yield. Lincoln National Corp’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 1.69 million shares traded or 15.17% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.16 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 8.55 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Among 3 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 17.45% above currents $60.73 stock price. Lincoln National had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold Lincoln National Corporation shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 162,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.05% or 273,058 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Amp Cap Limited reported 194,930 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 42,541 shares. Agf Investments Inc holds 0.11% or 141,814 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk invested in 29,393 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd has 0.45% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Andra Ap owns 0.14% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 76,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 566,697 shares. 5,575 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 4,313 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.49% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Hellman Jordan Management Inc Ma has 0.72% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is 32.09% above currents $20.44 stock price. Halliburton had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, September 16. Bank of America maintained the shares of HAL in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3100 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HAL in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity. The insider Albrecht William E bought $154,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hedeker Wealth Ltd holds 30,994 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 0.98% or 289,856 shares. 951,882 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets. Price Michael F reported 15,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Corporation In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 700 shares. Broadview Advsrs has 14,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Salem Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 1.61% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 3.74M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc. Ent Service invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 41.09 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 3.97 million shares. Chilton Mngmt Lc invested 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Whittier Company invested in 0% or 3,060 shares. 1,425 were accumulated by Estabrook Capital Mngmt.

