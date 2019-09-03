Lincoln National (LNC) Shares Declined While Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Cut Position; Icon Advisers Maintains Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS)

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.87. About 484,914 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 22,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1,620 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 23,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 498,479 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,369 were accumulated by Plancorp Ltd. Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 171,008 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank accumulated 202 shares. Ent Fincl owns 357 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 7,104 shares. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 3,748 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 230,674 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 16,418 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Ftb Advsr holds 554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 6,000 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 49,123 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.19% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 1,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) owns 48,320 shares.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $468.71 million for 5.41 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,110 shares to 44,123 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (USMV) by 184,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Etfs/Usa (DEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc accumulated 13,595 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 113,817 shares stake. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.03% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 539,038 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 1,650 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc reported 0.12% stake. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 12,291 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 41,196 shares. Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.45% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 4,036 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 67,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First American State Bank owns 5,325 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Southpoint Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 1.90 million shares for 5.17% of their portfolio.

