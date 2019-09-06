Lincoln National (LNC) Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake by $531,338; Epam Sys (EPAM) Market Valuation Rose While Commerce Bank Lowered Position by $515,788

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 6,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 9,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 270,111 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 9,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.26M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $461.60M for 5.73 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Serv Corporation reported 357 shares. Stevens Lp accumulated 120,735 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability invested in 4,654 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Affinity Investment Advsr Lc invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 1.39% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 66,929 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.25% or 344,938 shares in its portfolio. 34 are held by Qci Asset Mgmt. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.74M shares stake. 171,008 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 105 shares. Moreover, Leavell Mngmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.03% or 20,643 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 163,280 shares to 521,711 shares, valued at $27.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 313,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Klx Energy Services Holdings I.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial Group Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,983 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Wasatch Advsr invested in 611,167 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,885 shares stake. 400 were reported by Glenmede Na. Oakbrook Invs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,350 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 65,699 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 124,669 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) holds 394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 81,208 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc holds 0% or 31 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 6,419 shares. Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Limited has invested 0.14% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 677 are held by Meeder Asset.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), The Stock That Soared 420% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ben Franklin’s Global Opportunity Philadelphia Fund Makes First Investments – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.