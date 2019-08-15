Lincoln National (LNC) Shareholder Denali Advisors Has Cut Position by $945,400; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $3.60 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 288.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 43,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 58,453 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 15,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 10.10 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – MODERNA & MERCK & CO. EXPAND MRNA CANCER VACCINES PACT; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Net $736M; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Raises Dividend to EUR1.25

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 129,100 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 145,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 1.77M shares traded or 23.61% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 47,775 shares to 26,150 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At Home Group Inc by 165,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,815 shares, and cut its stake in Bank7 Corp Com.

