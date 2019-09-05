Lincoln National (LNC) Reaches $55.14 After 9.00% Up Move; 9 Analysts Bullish WEX Inc. (WEX)

Among 12 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WEX has $25500 highest and $197 lowest target. $221.67’s average target is 5.65% above currents $209.82 stock price. WEX had 16 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, June 5. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of WEX in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WEX in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. See WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) latest ratings:

The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.61% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 252,514 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $11.04B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $60.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LNC worth $993.51 million more.

The stock increased 3.56% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $209.82. About 54,872 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $9.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 84.95 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Lp holds 6,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P reported 77,060 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 23,800 were reported by South Dakota Council. Macquarie Grp Inc Inc Ltd stated it has 38,401 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Management owns 88,300 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.87% or 177,755 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Investment has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 47,825 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 19,052 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 127,287 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 405 shares. Fmr has 584,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 125,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Lincoln National Corporation shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 16.78 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 367,517 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd reported 13,200 shares stake. Southport Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 375 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.62% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Hartford Management Company reported 25,420 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser stated it has 53,249 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc holds 7,046 shares. Hilton Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Bluecrest Capital Limited owns 20,566 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 78,742 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Financial Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 6,374 shares.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “9 Things You Need to Know About Life Insurance – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Real People and Stories Spotlight How Lincoln Financial Group Is Helping to Improve Lives, Communities and the Environment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.04 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 7.77 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.