Lincoln National (LNC) Position Upped by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc; Johnson Investment Counsel Upped Its Paccar (PCAR) Position by $3.56 Million

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Paccar Incorporated (PCAR) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 52,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 576,021 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.25M, up from 523,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Paccar Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.6. About 157,574 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 5,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 896,981 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.65M, up from 891,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 70,721 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corp holds 9,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 63,578 were accumulated by Moneta Group Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Scout Invests accumulated 545,240 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 1.30 million shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 64,073 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 264,524 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 141 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). First Commonwealth Corp Pa has 3,748 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Australia-based Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has invested 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 512,856 shares. Investment Counsel owns 4,088 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 2.30M shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc holds 450 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 41,161 shares to 534,229 shares, valued at $19.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 33,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,603 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “9 Things You Need to Know About Life Insurance – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.23% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 4,691 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 311,927 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0.02% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 20,838 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 243 shares. 1.56M are owned by Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Hikari Pwr Limited accumulated 3,710 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs stated it has 15,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 10,584 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Prudential stated it has 1.21M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Corporation invested in 0.03% or 58,133 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (A) (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,540 shares to 55,763 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 150,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI).