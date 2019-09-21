Lincoln National (LNC) Market Valuation Declined While Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lifted by $1.57 Million Its Position; As Stag Indl (STAG) Stock Price Rose, Tower Research Capital Trc Boosted Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 524.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 24,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 29,239 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 4,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 1.55 million shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 1493.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 46,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 49,931 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 659,845 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 51,323 shares to 13,831 shares, valued at $171,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO) by 82,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,326 shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Vertex One Asset Inc reported 14,100 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Stearns Group Inc holds 3,181 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust accumulated 0% or 202 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Lc holds 0.01% or 37,370 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.1% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Sit Invest Assocs has 0.49% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Fil Limited reported 3 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 29,077 shares. Clean Yield Gru owns 100 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.01% or 3,261 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Atria Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Rr Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 9.59% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Caxton Assoc Lp holds 0.08% or 10,886 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold STAG shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.37% or 197,601 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 80,619 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.05% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 4.51 million shares. Balyasny Asset owns 332,256 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Intl Grp stated it has 80,448 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Company holds 0.61% or 952,937 shares. Glenmede Company Na owns 410 shares. 31,136 were reported by Susquehanna Grp Llp. Aristotle Capital Boston Lc accumulated 709,066 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 245,056 shares. Charles Schwab Inc accumulated 845,933 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 83,855 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 7,050 shares to 1,069 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,937 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).