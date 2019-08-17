Lincoln National (LNC) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Position by $16.56 Million as Stock Value Declined; Rk Capital Management Increases Position in Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 285,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 5.19 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.54 million, up from 4.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 416,259 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 389,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 56,749 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs has invested 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested in 147,546 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys reported 40,246 shares stake. Moreover, Old National National Bank & Trust In has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 17,107 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.14% or 129,311 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 527,130 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Whittier Of Nevada holds 1,647 shares. 5.64 million were reported by Fmr Ltd. Everence Management holds 0.04% or 4,220 shares. Moreover, American Int Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 81,899 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny holds 0% or 34 shares. Moreover, Css Limited Com Il has 0.35% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 100,411 shares. Twin Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 170,850 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12,200 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 294,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 225,684 shares. Conestoga Capital Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Mondrian Investment Prtn Ltd accumulated 89,090 shares. 17,800 are held by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Art Advisors owns 7,651 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rech & Management Communications owns 1,000 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 9,950 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,884 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 8,837 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 16,931 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Los Angeles And Equity Inc reported 11,080 shares. Moreover, Aqr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 9,487 shares. Us National Bank De reported 5,650 shares stake. Bernzott Cap Advsr accumulated 845,169 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $247,845 activity.