Lincoln National Lifted Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding; Valinor Management Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Lowered by $21.11 Million

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,622 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 4,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $321.34. About 116,178 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 49,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,496 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.91M, down from 241,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $464.96. About 126,759 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.05 million for 18.25 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $58.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 259,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

