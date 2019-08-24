Lincoln National Lifted Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Ensemble Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 7,622 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 4,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $361.5. About 656,337 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 29,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Finance Service Corp invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.15% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Gateway Investment Advisers invested in 23,905 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 275 are held by Burt Wealth. Fil Ltd holds 157,130 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.17% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Hyman Charles D owns 19,515 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 3,712 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,583 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 197 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Montag A And has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 18,950 shares to 8,168 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IAT) by 67,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,646 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FDIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Com holds 153,780 shares. First Manhattan Communication owns 3.14M shares. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 4.98% or 140,572 shares. Strategic Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 204,791 shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. Harvey Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 72,729 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 160,833 shares. Bailard invested in 176,404 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd reported 66,617 shares stake. Madrona Fincl Service Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Co has 1.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 145,961 are held by Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wills Inc holds 34,540 shares. American Inv Ser owns 29,180 shares. Moreover, Charter has 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 88,535 shares.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 29,960 shares to 412,053 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 47,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).