Lincoln National Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $331,668; Stock Rose; As Principal Finl Group (PFG) Stock Price Rose, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lifted by $4.21 Million Its Position

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 12,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 89,462 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 77,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05 million shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ENDORSED EXECUTIVE PAY IN VOTE AT ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 27/03/2018 – Women at BofA paid 31% less than men; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 120.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 84,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 153,968 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 69,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 1.15 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cap Assoc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 55.44 million shares. Mrj Cap Incorporated owns 107,575 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Apriem Advisors invested in 1.8% or 246,969 shares. Buckingham Capital Inc holds 1.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 402,054 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc holds 24,212 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Indexiq Llc reported 162,718 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Quaker Invests Lc has 10,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Scott & Selber invested in 130,172 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company holds 20,100 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 163,702 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.64% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15.21 million shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr by 76,540 shares to 13,053 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 630,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,002 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

