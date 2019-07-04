Lincoln National Lifted Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.69 Million as Market Value Rose; Bluestein R H & Company Has Cut Its Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $630,000; Stock Declined

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 63.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 3,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.86B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $234.9. About 14.20M shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – Tesla Says Cause of Crash Not Yet Known as Challenges Mount; 27/03/2018 – Tesla defends Autopilot record after Feds launch investigation into fatal crash; 20/03/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK MEETS ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU; 19/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – sources SAN FRANC; 18/04/2018 – Tesla Could Benefit from China’s New Rules for Foreign Auto Makers; 15/05/2018 – US News: Tesla Plans Six-Day Stoppage at Factory for Assembly Line Fixes; 04/04/2018 – Tesla Braces for Steeper China Taxes (Video); 20/03/2018 – KfW IPEX Finances Neoen Australian Wind Farm With Tesla Battery; 02/05/2018 – TSLA: .@Tesla’s Elon Musk: “There’s a good chance Model 3 gets maybe close to majority market share of midsize premium sedans, 40% seems likely and maybe a majority…later this year.” – ! $TSLA; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 8,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,817 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 97,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Cohen Capital Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Monroe National Bank & Tru Mi holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,998 shares. 59,382 are owned by Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation. Fincl Bank has 34,846 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 14,385 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Harvey Inv Ltd reported 3,441 shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Ca accumulated 4.52% or 56,755 shares. Monetary Management Grp holds 3.95% or 52,521 shares. Independent Franchise Ltd Liability Partnership has 8.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 63,060 are owned by Capital Sarl. 18,439 are held by Jag Capital Ltd Liability Company. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,638 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd accumulated 31,200 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Matarin Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lipe And Dalton holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,056 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 23,365 shares to 29,971 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FDIS) by 68,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,473 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $13.36 million activity. On Wednesday, January 16 Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 16,780 shares. On Monday, January 7 the insider RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $546,720. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $4.40M. Shares for $305,420 were sold by Guillen Jerome M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,408 shares in its portfolio. Cidel Asset reported 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nadler Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 91,000 were reported by Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Capital Invsts, California-based fund reported 9.42M shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance, a Japan-based fund reported 2,538 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability owns 130 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc holds 0.11% or 979 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,043 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Advisory, Illinois-based fund reported 970 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Shufro Rose & Commerce Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 1,015 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 108,826 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (NYSE:WM) by 34,589 shares to 438,243 shares, valued at $45.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).