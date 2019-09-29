Lincoln National Increased Its Edison Intl (EIX) Position; Modera Wealth Management Trimmed International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $932,696

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 281.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 9,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 12,528 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $845,000, up from 3,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 2.14M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES EDISON INTL OUTLOOKS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Mazda’s Revolutionary SKYACTIV-X Engine Awarded ‘Gold’ at Edison Awards for Innovation Achievements; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 09/04/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Mar Rev NT$217.8M Vs NT$303.9M; 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES FINAL 2018 RATE CASE DECISION BY YR END

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 16,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

