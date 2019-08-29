Lincoln National Increased By $409,417 Its At&T (T) Holding; Walker & Dunlop (WD) Sentiment Is 1.23

Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 90 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 73 sold and decreased stakes in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 23.35 million shares, down from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Walker & Dunlop Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 57 Increased: 53 New Position: 37.

Lincoln National Corp increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 13.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincoln National Corp acquired 13,207 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Lincoln National Corp holds 113,831 shares with $3.57 million value, up from 100,624 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $257.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 10.19 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. for 150,926 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 265,440 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rdl Financial Inc has 0.92% invested in the company for 26,182 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,095 shares.

The stock increased 2.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.96. About 16,905 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) has declined 0.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 25/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Grows Capital Markets Team in South Florida; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Total Transaction Volume $4.8B; 21/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Structures Equity and Debt Construction Financing for New Multifamily Property in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Rev $147.5M; 08/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – HAS FORMED WALKER & DUNLOP STRUCTURED FINANCE; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75 Million for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $19,788 activity.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It has a 10.59 P/E ratio. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities.

Lincoln National Corp decreased Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 4,823 shares to 35,665 valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 9,933 shares and now owns 192,148 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.