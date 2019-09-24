Lincoln National Increased By $310,248 Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Nuevo Energy Co (NEV) Sentiment Is 2.1

Lincoln National Corp increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 10.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lincoln National Corp acquired 2,502 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Lincoln National Corp holds 25,270 shares with $3.15 million value, up from 22,768 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $235.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 1.62M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT

Nuevo Energy Co (NEV) investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.96, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 21 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 10 reduced and sold equity positions in Nuevo Energy Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.04 million shares, up from 2.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuevo Energy Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lincoln National Corp decreased Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 252,496 shares to 84,397 valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fidelity stake by 10,439 shares and now owns 22,250 shares. Fidelity (FDIS) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. 4,250 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 18.64% above currents $124.12 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $358.28 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 46,883 shares traded. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) has risen 6.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.07% the S&P500.

