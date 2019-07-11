Lincoln National Holds Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Carret Asset Management Stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Cut by $1.77 Million as Share Value Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 45,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 165,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 8.81M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,707 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 64,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 3.53M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.88 million shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc accumulated 10.17% or 1.86M shares. 1,970 were accumulated by Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.94% or 176,320 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 0.58% or 8.77 million shares. Zevenbergen Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,940 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. City Holding stated it has 6,828 shares. Artisan Lp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 4.6% or 800,309 shares. Veritas Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 19.65M shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.65% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 74,547 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.25% or 100,365 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Services Inc has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. 845 shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C., worth $30,036.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.70 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Capital Mngmt has invested 2.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barrett Asset Ltd Com reported 505,086 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 2.54M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 3,730 are owned by Vista Cap Prtn Inc. Bangor Bank holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 36,587 shares. Barnett And invested in 2,711 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Schaller Invest stated it has 5,009 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Group owns 87,741 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Jacobs & Ca accumulated 65,913 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 779,749 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Com LP accumulated 9,066 shares. Brinker Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 18,256 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 1.28% or 96,973 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 23,172 shares to 99,882 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 24,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,227 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).