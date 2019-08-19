Lincoln National Holding In Merck & Co (MRK) Was Has Raised; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, American Investment Services Decreased Stake by $836,974

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 14,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 457,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 471,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 29,932 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 26,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (JKG) by 6,067 shares to 3,302 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 100,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,247 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares to 152,651 shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Gold Tr by 131,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

