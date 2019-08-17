Lincoln National Has Upped Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Last Week

Lincoln National Corp increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 65.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincoln National Corp acquired 3,030 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Lincoln National Corp holds 7,622 shares with $2.06M value, up from 4,592 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $62.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $367.91. About 841,563 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton Vance Corp has $45 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.63’s average target is 7.35% above currents $39.71 stock price. Eaton Vance Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) rating on Friday, February 22. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $41 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, February 20. See Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) latest ratings:

The stock increased 2.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 1.70 million shares traded or 115.96% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.55 billion. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. It has a 11.87 P/E ratio. Further, the firm operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Eaton Vance Corp. shares while 90 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -1.42% below currents $367.91 stock price. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $33000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $33500 target. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Lincoln National Corp decreased Ishares Tr (FTY) stake by 630,024 shares to 18,002 valued at $931,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 100,212 shares and now owns 132,247 shares. Indexiq Etf Tr was reduced too.