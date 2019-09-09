Lincoln National Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $456,885; Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stock Price Rose While Clover Partners LP Decreased Its Position by $341,310

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 46,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. It closed at $33.7 lastly. It is up 6.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 72,392 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, up from 68,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 7,613 shares to 72,509 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 13,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,213 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And Com Incorporated owns 170,850 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowen Hanes And Co Inc reported 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.75 million were reported by Comerica Savings Bank. Stephens Invest Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Management invested in 1.9% or 261,869 shares. The Singapore-based Temasek Holding (Private) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osborne Management Limited Liability Com holds 3.73% or 162,087 shares in its portfolio. Telos Management stated it has 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,768 shares. Corda Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Washington Tru has 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 13.20M shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 75,897 shares. Alps Inc accumulated 80,097 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $29,972 activity. Shares for $12,323 were bought by Michael Mark C.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.49 million for 10.53 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,245 are held by Invesco. Brown Advisory Inc holds 48,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 7,213 shares. First Manhattan Comm reported 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 18,567 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Hightower Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 17,585 shares. Trexquant LP stated it has 8,064 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt owns 0.45% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 149,091 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 7,748 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 871,685 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 39,072 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Tudor Et Al owns 8,741 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al invested in 0.01% or 45,405 shares.