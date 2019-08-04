Lincoln National Has Upped Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $331,668; As Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mizuho Bank LTD Upped Position

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 12,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 89,462 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 77,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 57.49M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 21/03/2018 – The Paypers: Bank of America expands mobile wallet options; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58 million shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 18/05/2018 – Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 23,365 shares to 29,971 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IAT) by 67,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,510 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0.06% stake. Architects reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.25% or 10,965 shares. Inr Advisory Svcs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 53 shares. Freestone Cap Liability has 39,060 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wallington Asset Management Ltd reported 282,327 shares. Cordasco Networks reported 1,179 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 31,030 were reported by Btim Corp. Cheviot Value Mngmt Llc invested in 0.12% or 9,141 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc invested in 43,411 shares. Redwood Mgmt Limited Liability holds 250,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 105,691 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0.22% or 27.01 million shares.

