Lincoln National Has Upped Holding in Apple (AAPL); Bristol (BMY) Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Lifted Position

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 110,392 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.85 million, up from 106,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 17,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805,000, up from 10,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – BRISTOL WATER PLC BTW_pa.L – APPOINTMENT OF LAURA FLOWERDEW AS ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICK AXTELL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Athena Capital Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company reported 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Advsrs Capital Management Ltd Llc has 1.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 123,014 shares. Whittier Tru owns 2.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 396,655 shares. Cap Va has 1,388 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Diversified accumulated 69,438 shares. 290,489 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust Communication. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 39,719 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Weiss Asset LP stated it has 1,098 shares. 112,780 were accumulated by Crawford Invest Counsel. State Street invested in 2.76% or 187.09 million shares. Gradient Llc owns 87,568 shares. Franklin Resource reported 9.06 million shares or 0.95% of all its holdings.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 14,100 shares to 37,353 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 10,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,283 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Inv Management Communications reported 218,456 shares stake. Moreover, Kj Harrison Prns Inc has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 1.26 million shares. Meridian Management Co has 10,040 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate owns 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 882,639 shares. Maryland Capital Management reported 17,729 shares stake. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.13% or 387,438 shares. Smith Asset Lp holds 1.20M shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 9,515 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 8,450 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 657,749 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability reported 31,695 shares. Legacy Private Tru Com holds 0.08% or 15,109 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays (ATMP) by 34,169 shares to 97,487 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWP) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,498 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.