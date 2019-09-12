Lincoln National Has Trimmed Its Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) as Stock Price Were Volatile; Diversified Trust Co Position In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Boosted

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 2,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 25,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 23,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 6.07 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 22,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 64,935 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, down from 87,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 502,503 shares traded or 14.62% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard by 71,091 shares to 618,111 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,577 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 8,855 shares to 174,154 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 40,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22. Richey Albert L bought $69,500 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

