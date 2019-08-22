Lincoln National Has Raised Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $735,904 as Stock Value Rose; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shareholder Welch & Forbes Lifted Stake

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 133.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 124,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 217,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 93,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 1.16M shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 179,495 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.68M, up from 172,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 2.38M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks That Every 30-Year-Old Should Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 56,857 shares to 70,718 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 222,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,817 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated invested in 2.75% or 45,793 shares. Strategic Financial Services Incorporated stated it has 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Bancorp Of Hutchinson reported 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schaller Inv Gp has invested 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moller holds 0.43% or 9,108 shares. Factory Mutual stated it has 1.05M shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corp reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 18,978 were reported by Pitcairn Company. Yacktman Asset Management LP has invested 14.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pnc Svcs Gp has 11.39 million shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv holds 8,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Co Va stated it has 156,411 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt Com invested in 7,865 shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Hain Celestial Group Stock Jumped 11% Today – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Earnings See BioSpin’s Growth Revival? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Bunge, Hain Celestial And More – Benzinga” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4,664 shares to 50,615 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 7,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,402 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).