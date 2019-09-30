Lincoln National Has Raised Its Holding in Edison Intl (EIX) by $619,348 as Market Value Rose; Corbyn Investment Management Has Boosted Its W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Holding by $1.46 Million

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 281.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 9,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 12,528 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $845,000, up from 3,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 1.81 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 14/05/2018 – YouGov Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Glasscock LKC Unit #2-1); 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA); 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Net $218M; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES FINAL 2018 RATE CASE DECISION BY YR END

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 330,704 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Edison International and Southern California Edison Declare Dividends – Business Wire” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California considers PUC overhaul after PG&E bankruptcy – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 65,067 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Lincoln National holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 12,528 shares. Franklin Incorporated holds 0.1% or 2.84M shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 1.83 million shares. Reaves W H Communications Incorporated accumulated 816,050 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has 3,768 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na owns 10,066 shares. Pzena Invest Management Ltd Liability Company owns 7.41M shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. 156 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Moreover, Violich Management has 0.22% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Captrust Finance Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,084 shares. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Valueact Holding LP stated it has 0.49% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 26,702 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 146,108 shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $204.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 9,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,179 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy in March – The Motley Fool” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FAF vs. WRB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments – Business Wire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 5,723 shares to 141,583 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 6,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,388 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci).