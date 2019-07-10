Lincoln National Has Raised By $305,777 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Enterprise GP Holdings LP (EPE)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Enterprise GP Holdings LP (EPE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 24 funds increased and opened new positions, while 28 sold and decreased their holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings LP. The funds in our database now possess: 154.39 million shares, down from 160.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Enterprise GP Holdings LP in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Lincoln National Corp increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 19.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincoln National Corp acquired 1,831 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Lincoln National Corp holds 11,236 shares with $1.88M value, up from 9,405 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $118.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $169.62. About 1.12M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO

Among 6 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Lincoln National Corp decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 3,489 shares to 59,754 valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) stake by 16,182 shares and now owns 6,761 shares. Fidelity (FTEC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank holds 34,510 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Cim Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,183 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,854 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Com owns 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,160 shares. Tci Wealth Inc reported 0.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 2.82M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd has 193,972 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Kentucky-based Harvey Inv Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Natixis holds 260,325 shares. First Bank & Trust invested in 0.58% or 47,892 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 11,187 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.35% or 11,110 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr has 77,792 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Icon Advisers Communications has 92,409 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation for 2.63 million shares. Riverstone Holdings Llc owns 31.28 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has 0.29% invested in the company for 100.12 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Covalent Partners Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 4.00 million shares.