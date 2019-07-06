Lincoln National Has Increased Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Lenox Wealth Management Has Raised Its Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD (SHI) Stake by $650,433

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) by 4537.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 60,953 shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 34.88% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 26/03/2018 – China’s Sinopec inks first deal to buy oil priced off Shanghai crude futures; 18/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co. Ltd. On Other; 26/04/2018 – Middle East Crude-Benchmarks recover; Sinopec plans to cut Saudi imports; 22/05/2018 – MOGAS Industries, Inc. Receives Multimillion-Dollar Order from Sinopec ZRCC; 02/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec aims for shale gas output of 10 bcm by 2020; 09/04/2018 – Sinopec to cut Saudi crude imports for May in response to high OSPs – official; 10/04/2018 – Sinopec receives 40 pct cut in Saudi crude supplies in May; 22/03/2018 – Sinopec Oilfield Service Unit Wins Bid for Construction Projects for CNY1.23 Billion; 21/03/2018 – VIV:SINOPEC & NCF ENTER COMMERCIALISATION PACT; 06/03/2018 Sinopec starts operation of refined oil pipeline in east Zhejiang

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,707 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 64,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kao Corp Unsponsord Ads by 34,102 shares to 1,184 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 38,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

