Lincoln National Has Decreased Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $660,751 as Market Value Rose; Advisory Alpha Holds Position in Cme Group (CME)

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $212.93. About 109,978 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO SEAL NEX DEAL AS SOON AS THURSDAY: TELEGRAPH; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 4,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 6,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $881,000, down from 11,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 324,192 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.25B for 12.24 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 4,814 shares to 58,545 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 21,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNC Earnings Pave The Way For A Higher Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “7 things to know today and small, midsize business owners still optimistic – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC dropping fees from these affinity cards – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC Declares Dividend Of 95 Cents On Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC to relocate Alabama regional headquarters – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,451 shares. 67,967 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 93,401 shares. Davis stated it has 24,460 shares. 61,695 are owned by Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com. Hm Payson & holds 0.02% or 4,324 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc invested in 0.05% or 10,676 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Com holds 209 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 21,522 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr Inc has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 71,891 shares. Paloma Prns Co has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 24,518 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc holds 9,825 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Limited Com reported 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Germany Teeters On Brink Of Recession – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why CME Group Stock Rose 12% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.