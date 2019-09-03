Lincoln National Has Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $670,608; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Boosted Position

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 13,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 34,624 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 20,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 925,213 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Le; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 31,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 112,380 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 81,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 692,706 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,823 shares to 35,665 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

