Lincoln National Decreased Position in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by $10.65 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Valuation Rose, Sio Capital Management Has Raised Position by $11.70 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 191.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 41,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 62,495 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.82 million, up from 21,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $262.33. About 300,469 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 50.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 68,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 68,323 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59M, down from 137,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 547,620 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Co owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 786 are held by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). M&T Savings Bank Corporation owns 2,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 1,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Toronto Dominion Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,585 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 169,884 shares. Voya Lc reported 37,280 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp holds 39,751 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harrow Health Inc by 70,000 shares to 471,114 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 59,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,059 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon-based Becker has invested 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.04% or 28,385 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc stated it has 5,472 shares. Macquarie Gru stated it has 55,523 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Hldgs owns 108,706 shares. Gideon Cap stated it has 8,331 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 10,402 shares. Pacific Mgmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 9,592 shares. 12,500 are held by Jefferies Grp Ltd Company. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.01% or 6,300 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Whittier Tru Company holds 5,813 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0.04% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.8% or 403,350 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 55,772 shares to 253,914 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 79,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).