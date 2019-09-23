Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Comparison side by side

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) compete against each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National Corporation 62 0.71 N/A 7.03 9.29 Prudential Financial Inc. 95 0.55 N/A 8.27 12.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lincoln National Corporation and Prudential Financial Inc. Prudential Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Lincoln National Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Lincoln National Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lincoln National Corporation and Prudential Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National Corporation 0.00% 10% 0.5% Prudential Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Lincoln National Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.89 beta. Competitively, Prudential Financial Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lincoln National Corporation and Prudential Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Prudential Financial Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

Lincoln National Corporation’s average price target is $71.33, while its potential upside is 17.45%. Competitively Prudential Financial Inc. has a consensus price target of $98, with potential upside of 10.01%. Based on the data given earlier, Lincoln National Corporation is looking more favorable than Prudential Financial Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lincoln National Corporation and Prudential Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 66.8% respectively. About 0.7% of Lincoln National Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln National Corporation -2.13% -0.31% -1.07% 12.85% -4.07% 27.34% Prudential Financial Inc. -1.21% -0.7% -3.15% 10.94% 1.17% 24.23%

For the past year Lincoln National Corporation was more bullish than Prudential Financial Inc.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions. The companyÂ’s products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL, term life insurance, indexed universal life insurance, and employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, as well as group life, disability, and dental products. It also provides various plan investment vehicles, including individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; single and survivorship versions of UL and VUL, including corporate-owned UL and VUL, and bank-owned UL and VUL insurance products; and group non-medical insurance products, principally term life, universal life, disability, dental, vision, accident, and critical illness insurance to the employer market place through various forms of contributory and non-contributory plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management products and services. It operates through U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management, U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division provides individual variable and fixed annuity products; and recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, and institutional and retail investment services. It also offers brokerage services; guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, structured settlement annuities, and other group annuities; and investment management and advisory services to the public and private marketplace. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division provides individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets; and group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate, bank, and trust-owned life insurance products to institutional clients. It also sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other ancillary coverages; and offers plan administrative services. The International Insurance division provides individual life insurance, retirement, and related products. The company serves individual and institutional customers through third-party broker-dealers, independent financial planners, financial professionals, third-party financial advisors, brokers, benefits consultants, sales force, wire houses, banks, general agencies, producer groups, life planners, and life consultants. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.