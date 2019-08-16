Lincoln National Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.69 Million; Wellington Shields & Company Position in Intrexon (XON) Raised by $720,000 as Stock Value Rose

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 8,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 106,817 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 97,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $205.56. About 15.30M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 398,542 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON)

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares to 47,831 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,017 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17.62 million activity.

