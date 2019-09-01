Lincoln National Boosted Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Sloane Robinson Llp Stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Boosted by $2.39 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 238,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 506,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 268,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 23.97M shares traded or 79.60% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 IPCA ESTIMATE CUT TO 3.8% FROM 4.2% BY BRADESCO BBI; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES PROVISIONS AT GUIDANCE’S LOW END IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES ROE BETWEEN 18%-20% IN NEXT YEARS; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SAYS CENTRAL BANK APPROVED 8 BLN REAIS CAPITAL RAISE- FILING; 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS THERE IS ROOM FOR REDUCTION IN DEFAULT RATIOS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – MUFG SELLS PART OF ITS STAKE IN BANCO BRADESCO FOR 45.3B YEN; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Bradesco Seguros S.A.’s Insurer Fincl Strength Rating to ‘BB’/Outlook Stable From ‘BB+’/Outlook Negative; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO’S PRIORITY FOR 2018 IS TO KEEP COSTS DISCIPLINE: CEO

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 68,707 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 64,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Svcs Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 5,326 shares. Gradient Investments Lc accumulated 0.71% or 135,414 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 132,158 shares. California-based Main Street Ltd has invested 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Page Arthur B holds 6,365 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust owns 63,975 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 96,516 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Nomura Hldgs Inc has 29,510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Capital Bancorp Tx, Texas-based fund reported 4,964 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited holds 0.23% or 4,703 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited has 0.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chilton Inv Ltd reported 17,807 shares stake. Delta Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kames Capital Public Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pioneer State Bank N A Or accumulated 68,487 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 13,404 shares to 50,452 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 134,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,046 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.