Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) to pay $0.47 on Oct 15, 2019; Point72 Asset Management LP Lifted By $34.76 Million Its Cintas (CTAS) Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 802.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp acquired 172,089 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 193,539 shares with $39.12 million value, up from 21,450 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $263.8. About 279,349 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) is expected to pay $0.47 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:LECO) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc’s current price of $82.56 translates into 0.57% yield. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 447,778 shares traded or 12.13% up from the average. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 44.43 million shares or 2.41% less from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.05% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Lazard Asset Limited Com accumulated 15,154 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset holds 0.3% or 84,019 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 2,667 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.12% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) or 15,300 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 128,758 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) or 11,141 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.02% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 629,780 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 49,532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Park Oh holds 0.01% or 2,678 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.02% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 80,303 shares. State Street owns 3.54 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 16,608 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 5,624 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 364,354 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) stake by 686,655 shares to 67,663 valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 48,014 shares and now owns 59,867 shares. Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -14.42% below currents $263.8 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. J.P. Morgan maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Friday, March 22 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 22.