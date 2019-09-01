Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) to pay $0.47 on Oct 15, 2019; Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares (PERI) Sellers Increased By 33.64% Their Shorts

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) is expected to pay $0.47 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:LECO) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc’s current price of $82.56 translates into 0.57% yield. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 447,778 shares traded or 12.13% up from the average. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PERI) had an increase of 33.64% in short interest. PERI’s SI was 58,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.64% from 43,700 shares previously. With 39,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PERI)’s short sellers to cover PERI’s short positions. The SI to Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.37%. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 349,969 shares traded or 23.61% up from the average. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has risen 44.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PERI News: 14/05/2018 – Perion Announces Eyal Kaplan as Chairman of the Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Perion Network Expects FY18 Adjusted Ebitda of $28 Million to $32 Millio; 15/03/2018 – Perion Network 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 10/05/2018 – Perion Network 1Q EPS 0c; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN FOR FY 2018; 14/05/2018 – PERION REPORTS EYAL KAPLAN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 PERION NETWORK CHAIRMAN GELMAN PLANS TO STEP DOWN BY MAY 4; 27/03/2018 – Perion Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – PERION 4Q REV. $77.3M

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 44.43 million shares or 2.41% less from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 6,015 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Private Trust Na reported 0.48% stake. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,980 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Quantbot Techs L P has 15,300 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd invested 0.01% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) or 33,628 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 3,174 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.01% or 2,667 shares. 2,248 are owned by Regions Fincl. 70,311 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 15,444 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 9,557 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $154.42 million. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms.

