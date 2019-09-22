Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) to pay $0.47 on Oct 15, 2019; ERSTE GROUP BANK AG SPONSORED ADR AUSTR (EBKDY) Sellers Increased By 43.87% Their Shorts

ERSTE GROUP BANK AG SPONSORED ADR AUSTR (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had an increase of 43.87% in short interest. EBKDY’s SI was 38,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 43.87% from 26,900 shares previously. With 104,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ERSTE GROUP BANK AG SPONSORED ADR AUSTR (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s short sellers to cover EBKDY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 286,921 shares traded or 311.96% up from the average. Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) is expected to pay $0.47 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:LECO) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc’s current price of $86.36 translates into 0.54% yield. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $86.36. About 291,286 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 46.30 million shares or 4.20% more from 44.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Vanguard Inc holds 6.04M shares. 19,500 are held by Covington Capital Mgmt. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 99 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 5,117 shares. Westfield Capital Company Lp holds 359,081 shares. Ima Wealth Inc holds 1,025 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 57,579 were reported by First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership. Yhb Invest Advsr holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 6,847 shares. Amp Ltd invested in 0% or 2,900 shares. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,235 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co holds 16,341 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 0% stake. Albert D Mason accumulated 8,825 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It has a 17.69 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.