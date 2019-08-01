Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Analysts See $-0.16 EPS; Basswood Capital Management Has Boosted Its Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Stake

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) stake by 58.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 108,590 shares as Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 294,319 shares with $4.39 million value, up from 185,729 last quarter. Lakeland Bancorp Inc now has $826.73M valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 25,687 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s analysts see -27.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 2,496 shares traded. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) has risen 4.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LINC News: 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 12 Days; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Backs FY18 Operating Income View of Breakeven to Loss of $3M; 30/05/2018 – Lincoln Tech Expands Partnership with Bridgestone Retail Operations to Provide Nationwide Workforce Development; 12/04/2018 – Lincoln Tech, Johnson Controls Team Up To Build Technical Workforce of the Future; 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – CO IS REITERATING GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Backs FY18 Revenue View of Low Single-Digit Growth; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Educational Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LINC); 20/03/2018 – Lincoln Tech Extends Sponsorship of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for 2018; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational 1Q Loss $6.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) stake by 155,931 shares to 720,215 valued at $33.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 196,746 shares and now owns 1.12M shares. Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,292 activity. 1,585 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares with value of $25,011 were bought by Hanson James E. II.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.95 million. It offers bachelor's degree, associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology areas to recent high school graduates and working adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates 28 schools in 15 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln College of New England, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 14.56 million shares or 0.28% more from 14.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.