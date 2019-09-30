Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 2 0.94 17.34M -0.21 0.00 China Distance Education Holdings Limited 5 0.00 8.19M 0.38 13.33

Table 1 demonstrates Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 835,904,357.89% -14.2% -3.8% China Distance Education Holdings Limited 175,751,072.96% 25.7% 3.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Distance Education Holdings Limited on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival China Distance Education Holdings Limited is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. China Distance Education Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.2% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares and 27% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited shares. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -3.65% -19.21% -40.71% -38.33% 4.52% -42.19% China Distance Education Holdings Limited -0.19% -3.94% -21.47% -27.38% -31.55% -23.58%

For the past year China Distance Education Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors China Distance Education Holdings Limited beats Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.