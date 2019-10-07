Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Contrasting side by side

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 2 0.89 17.34M -0.21 0.00 China Online Education Group 6 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and China Online Education Group.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 819,431,973.91% -14.2% -3.8% China Online Education Group 0.00% 41% -37.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor China Online Education Group’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China Online Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and China Online Education Group are owned by institutional investors at 70.2% and 98.7% respectively. 6.5% are Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.24% of China Online Education Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -3.65% -19.21% -40.71% -38.33% 4.52% -42.19% China Online Education Group -7.98% -23.69% -2.4% -25.9% -44.19% -22%

For the past year Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was more bearish than China Online Education Group.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation beats China Online Education Group on 6 of the 9 factors.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.