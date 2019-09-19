Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 3 0.19 N/A -0.21 0.00 Chegg Inc. 39 11.35 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and Chegg Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and Chegg Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -3.8% Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chegg Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chegg Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Chegg Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and Chegg Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chegg Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chegg Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40.5 consensus target price and a 18.25% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and Chegg Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.2% and 0% respectively. About 6.5% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4% are Chegg Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -3.65% -19.21% -40.71% -38.33% 4.52% -42.19% Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06%

For the past year Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has -42.19% weaker performance while Chegg Inc. has 58.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Chegg Inc. beats Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.