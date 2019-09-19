Lincoln Capital Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position by $311,740 as Shares Declined; Copart (CPRT) Share Price Rose While Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.33 Million

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,682 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, up from 36,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.7. About 995,515 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 58.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 45,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 32,387 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, down from 77,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 509,702 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 5,169 shares stake. Us Bankshares De reported 5.08 million shares. State Street stated it has 8.36M shares. Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Victory Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd has 3,944 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 28,754 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Contravisory Investment Management stated it has 5,323 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 9,206 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,162 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 35,905 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Wafra Incorporated has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 15,679 shares to 20,125 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 33,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eos Management LP reported 0.35% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 2,497 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 4,128 shares. Olstein Management Ltd Partnership has 1.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 696,079 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated. Stone Run Limited accumulated 6,750 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 8,144 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc owns 14,594 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 643 shares. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,011 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,200 shares. Golub Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5,250 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company invested in 5,515 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 257,450 shares.