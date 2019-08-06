Lincoln Capital Raised Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $407,750; Centene (CNC) Holder Ls Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $575,898

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.69. About 1.83 million shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 9,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.18 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,122 shares. 65,080 are held by Korea Invest. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 1.08 million shares. Haverford accumulated 2,383 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 9,682 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Intact Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Qs Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,319 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Reilly Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 0.04% or 887,129 shares. Baxter Bros Inc reported 14,825 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 106,900 shares. Moreover, Lnd & Buildings Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 10.43% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fmr Llc holds 0.09% or 6.06M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 357,523 shares.

