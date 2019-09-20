Lincoln Capital Increases Holding in United Technologies (UTX); As Novagold Res (NG) Market Valuation Rose, Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,682 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, up from 36,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 2.13 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 281,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 1.24M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21 million and $223.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Rowland & Company Counsel Adv has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hsbc Holding Plc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Selway Asset, a Idaho-based fund reported 15,532 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability owns 147,527 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 2,204 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 1,648 shares. 1.59M are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.92% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Dearborn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.54% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 194,102 shares. Td Cap Limited Co invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Rampart Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,912 shares. Lynch & Associates In has 1.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sigma Invest Counselors Inc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 20,260 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.11% or 17,373 shares.

