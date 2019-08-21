Lincoln Capital Increased Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR); Srb Upped Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding by $21.60 Million as Shares Declined

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 432,988 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.82. About 4.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd reported 16,796 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 6,383 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 1.80M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0.06% or 801,310 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.1% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Wealth Architects Ltd accumulated 4,721 shares. Selway Asset holds 2.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 55,833 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bridgewater Associates L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 636,180 shares. Highland Capital LP accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cohen & Steers has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Farmers invested in 1.05% or 68,713 shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Valley Invsts Lc reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.16% or 1.02 million shares. Washington Trust Bank invested in 0.02% or 821 shares. Intact Investment reported 2,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Mngmt owns 48,940 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability holds 88,595 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested in 45,587 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Macquarie Group reported 60,290 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 11,537 shares. Arrow Fin Corp holds 0.39% or 13,587 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited has 0.15% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 12,277 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 24,371 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 32,291 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 5,002 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% or 199 shares.

