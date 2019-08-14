Lincoln Capital Has Upped Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.8. About 1.22M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q Rev $935M-$945M; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 49,497 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 43,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.01. About 26.35 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech And Management accumulated 39,078 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 2.91% or 116,154 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advisors LP holds 1.42% or 17,036 shares in its portfolio. 375,966 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Mckinley Ltd Liability Com Delaware reported 94,433 shares stake. Greystone Managed holds 105,661 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset New York accumulated 36,625 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 3.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15.93 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 34.27 million shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 223,101 shares. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ccm Investment Advisers Lc invested in 3.32% or 104,308 shares. Pacific Invest has invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citizens & Northern Corporation owns 24,885 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 0.35% or 7,568 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How To Leverage an Upward Price Move While Limiting Risk – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.