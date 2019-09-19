Lincoln Capital Has Lifted Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $361,889; Orrstown Financial Services Upped Its Toro Co Com (TTC) Position by $593,340

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 1,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 6,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $195.99. About 55,117 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Toro Co Com (TTC) by 1661.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 8,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 9,531 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $638,000, up from 541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Toro Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 13,638 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC); 19/03/2018 – TORO CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q EPS $1.21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group has invested 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Td Asset Management owns 54,262 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Company, South Dakota-based fund reported 55,972 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 107,454 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 14,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 18,016 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.1% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 1.41 million shares. Da Davidson holds 3,995 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 180,021 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company holds 71,552 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited invested 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Waddell And Reed has invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Parametric Associate, a Washington-based fund reported 180,734 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $73.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 8,830 shares to 1,554 shares, valued at $151,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,320 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 10,041 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation accumulated 52,374 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 11,245 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co, Kansas-based fund reported 377 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.64% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 233,991 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability has 1.1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 80,716 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Inc has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lipe Dalton holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 8,150 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.2% or 668,777 shares in its portfolio. 16,685 are held by Walleye Trading Limited. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 28,005 shares stake. Counselors Inc holds 71,235 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0.17% or 11.56 million shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has 112,832 shares. 30,834 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Liability Company.